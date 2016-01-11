Sanofi deepens cancer treatment research deal with Warp Drive

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sanofi and biotech company Warp Drive Bio said on Monday they had deepened their existing partnership in cancer drug research with $750 million in new funding from the French drugmaker.

Under the deal, Warp Drive will lead joint research on new cancer drugs, the companies said in a joint statement. Sanofi will hold exclusive global licences to develop and commercialize the treatments discovered by the programme.

Sanofi has been a major backer of privately held Warp Drive since its creation in 2012.

Earlier on Monday, Sanofi also announced a research collaboration with Innate Pharma in immuno-oncology. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)