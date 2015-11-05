FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi, Hanmi sign diabetes treatment licence agreement
#Energy
November 5, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi, Hanmi sign diabetes treatment licence agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - France’s Sanofi said on Thursday that it had signed a licence agreement with Korea-based Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop a portfolio of experimental, long-acting diabetes treatments.

Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of 400 million euros ($434 million) and is eligible for up to 3.5 billion euros in development, registration and sales milestones, Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi will obtain an exclusive worldwide licence to develop and commercialise a series of therapies. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

