Sanofi, Hanmi sign diabetes treatment licence agreement

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - France’s Sanofi said on Thursday that it had signed a licence agreement with Korea-based Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop a portfolio of experimental, long-acting diabetes treatments.

Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of 400 million euros ($434 million) and is eligible for up to 3.5 billion euros in development, registration and sales milestones, Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi will obtain an exclusive worldwide licence to develop and commercialise a series of therapies. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)