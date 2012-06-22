UPDATE 1-Sanofi child vaccine Hexaxim gets EU green light

* Hexaxim gets EMA backing for use outside the EU

* First time EMA backs a vaccine using new approval procedure (Recasts, adds details, regulator’s statement)

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency has backed Sanofi’s Hexaxim child vaccine for use outside the European Union, which opens the way for its registration in markets outside Europe, the company said on Friday.

This is the first time the European regulator has given approval to a vaccine via a special procedure designed to speed up access to medicines outside the EU that treat diseases of major public health interest.

Hexaxim protects against the World Health Organisation’s six priority diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and serious infections caused by Haemophilus influenza type B.

The EMA’s opinion was based on the results of clinical trials carried out in children in several countries outside the European Union, which showed an adequate immune response against all six diseases across all major ethnic groups, the regulator said in a statement.

All the active substances in the vaccine have already been used in other vaccines, except the hepatitis B components.

“Upon licensure we intend to introduce Hexaxim in countries looking for improved and effective solutions in particular for public immunisation programmes,” Olivier Charmeil, head of Sanofi’s vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur, said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan and Elena Berton; Editing by Blaise Robinson and Jane Merriman)