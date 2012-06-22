Sanofi child vaccine Hexaxim gets positive EU view

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, said its Hexaxim child vaccine received a positive scientific opinion from the European Medicines Agency as part of a procedure designed to evaluate medicinal products intended for markets outside the European Union.

Hexaxim is a liquid, 6-in-1 vaccine to protect infants against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B.

“Upon licensure we intend to introduce Hexaxim in countries looking for improved and effective solutions in particular for public immunization programmes,” Sanofi Pasteur head Olivier Charmeil said in a statement on Friday.

The positive opinion from European authorities opens the door for registration of Hexaxim in international markets outside Europe, Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)