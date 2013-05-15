FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi recruits patients for arthritis trials
#Healthcare
May 15, 2013

Sanofi recruits patients for arthritis trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA said it and U.S. firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have started recruiting patients for two new trials of their arthritis treatment sarilumab.

The drug is seen as one of several promising treatments in the pipeline for Regeneron, a biotech company based in the New York suburb of Tarrytown that is being backed by the deeper pockets of Sanofi.

The sarilumab Phase III trial aims to recruit 2,600 patients suffering from moderate-to-severe rheumatoid polyarthritis. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Miral Fahmy)

