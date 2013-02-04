FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sanofi's diabetes drug Lyxumia approved in Europe
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 4, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sanofi's diabetes drug Lyxumia approved in Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Monday regulators had approved Lyxumia, an injectable diabetes treatment, for sale in Europe.

Also known by its generic name lixisenatide, the drug is taken once a day in conjunction with other drugs or insulin by patients who are otherwise not able to control their blood sugar levels.

The drug is one of the new products the French drug maker is betting on to restore growth after losing several blockbusters to generic competition.

Lyxumia showed beneficial impact on blood sugar levels and control, as well as weight loss, according to 11 clinical trials carried out in more than 5,000 type 2 diabetes patients.

The marketing authorisation for Lyxumia is applicable to the 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, and applications are also pending in several other countries.

Sanofi also said last week that it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rule on its application for a new multiple sclerosis treatment called Lemtrada by the second half of this year. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.