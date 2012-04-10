FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court invalidates two Sanofi Taxotere patents
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. court invalidates two Sanofi Taxotere patents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. court has ruled that two patents covering Sanofi’s Taxotere cancer treatment are invalid, confirming a 2010 ruling that helped pave the launch of generic versions of the drug.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court finding that the two patents were invalid and unenforceable because the invention was obvious and the French drugmaker obtained the patents improperly.

Sanofi first sued generic drugmakers Hospira and Apotex Inc in 2008 for infringing the two patents.

Hospira and Apotex had sought approval from regulators to make a generic injectable form of docetaxel, the active ingredient in Taxotere.

The French drugmaker said in a statement that it was disappointed by the latest ruling and that it was evaluating its options.

Sanofi sells Taxotere in more than 100 countries to treat lung, prostate, gastric and head and neck cancer, but sales of the product have been dented by competition from cheaper generic copies in the key U.S. market and in western Europe.

In 2011, Taxotere generated sales of 922 million euros ($1.21 billion), down 57 percent from the previous year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.