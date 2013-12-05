FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New data support flexibility in timing of lixisenatide administration -Sanofi
December 5, 2013

New data support flexibility in timing of lixisenatide administration -Sanofi

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi’s diabetes treatment lixisenatide demonstrated similar control over blood sugar levels whether it was administered before breakfast or the main meal of the day, late-stage trial results showed on Thursday.

The Phase III results, unveiled at the World Diabetes Congress in Melbourne, could make the drug more appealing to patients given its flexibility of administration, especially for injectable diabetes therapies.

Lixisenatide, which is co-developed by Zealand Pharma , is part of a new class of diabetes drugs called GLP-1 analogues that prompt the body to release insulin when a diabetic’s blood sugar level climbs too high.

It competes with drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Victoza, as well as Byetta and Bydureon, from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

