FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi teams up with South Korean group on pneumococcal vaccine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 19, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Sanofi teams up with South Korean group on pneumococcal vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said its Sanofi Pasteur unit had signed a long-term cooperation deal with South Korea’s SK Chemical Co to develop and market a vaccine against pneumococcal infection.

Under the agreement, Sanofi will make an up-front payment of $23 million to SK Chemical Co, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both companies will co-invest in the development of the vaccine project and, if successful, SK Chemical will produce the vaccine at its production facility located in An-dong, in the southern part of Korea.

The product, once registered, will be launched globally by Sanofi Pasteur with shared profits outside of Korea, where SK would commercialize it with exclusive rights. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.