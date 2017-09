MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi expects global pressure on pricing to continue, Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said on Monday in Mumbai.

Sanofi in August cut its 2013 earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, hit by the effect of patent losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in Brazil. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)