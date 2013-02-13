FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi boosts Lantus insulin production in Ireland
#Healthcare
February 13, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Sanofi boosts Lantus insulin production in Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it would invest 44 million euros ($59 million) on its site in Waterford, Ireland, to boost production of its top-selling insulin, Lantus.

The company, which has been reshuffling research and production sites in the United States and Europe after the patent loss of several key medicines, aims to start making Lantus at the site in 2016, Sanofi said in a statement.

Lantus is expected to continue its double-digit sales growth after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week refused to approve Novo Nordisk’s rival insulin Tresiba until the Danish company conducts extra tests for potential heart risks.

