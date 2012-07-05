FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi plans research job cuts at two sites in France - source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 5, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

Sanofi plans research job cuts at two sites in France - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi plans to cut an unspecified number of research jobs at its sites in Toulouse and Montpellier, southern France, a trade union source told Reuters on Thursday.

The planned cuts, which would be achieved through voluntary redundancies, early retirement and internal mobility, come as Sanofi moves to centralise its research and administrative operations in Paris and Lyon, the source said.

Sanofi expects to reach a final decision on these plans in September, according to the source. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Elena Berton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.