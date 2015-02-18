FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi, Lead Pharma in tie-up on autoimmune diseases
#Healthcare
February 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi, Lead Pharma in tie-up on autoimmune diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French drugs group Sanofi said it struck a deal with Dutch biotech group Lead Pharma to discover and develop treatments for a range of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease.

The pairing with privately owned Lead Pharma aims to identify drug candidates and begin human trials within 3-4 years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lead Pharma will receive an up-front payment and is eligible to receive research, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Sanofi will be responsible for clinical development and have worldwide marketing and commercialization rights, while Lead Pharma is entitled to receive royalty payments.

Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

