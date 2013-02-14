Sanofi sees US FDA ruling for MS drug Lemtrada in Q4

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi expects a response from the U.S. regulator for its experimental multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada in the fourth quarter of 2013, the head of rare disease unit Genzyme said on Thursday.

David Meeker also told investors at a presentation in New York that he expects a response from the European regulator in the third quarter.

The drug, one of the products Sanofi is betting on to drive growth after the patent loss on several blockbuster products, was accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)