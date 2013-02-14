FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi sees US FDA ruling for MS drug Lemtrada in Q4
#Healthcare
February 14, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Sanofi sees US FDA ruling for MS drug Lemtrada in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi expects a response from the U.S. regulator for its experimental multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada in the fourth quarter of 2013, the head of rare disease unit Genzyme said on Thursday.

David Meeker also told investors at a presentation in New York that he expects a response from the European regulator in the third quarter.

The drug, one of the products Sanofi is betting on to drive growth after the patent loss on several blockbuster products, was accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
