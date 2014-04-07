FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi to resubmit Lemtrada application for FDA review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - Sanofi said it plans to resubmit its application for its Lemtrada drug for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis following “constructive discussions” with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The resubmission is expected in the second quarter and will provide information to address issues previously raised by the FDA in December, Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.

Sanofi’s Genzyme unit in the United States had previously announced its intention to appeal the FDA’s response on Lemtrada.

“In light of the planned resubmission, the company does not expect to pursue an appeal at this time,” Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

