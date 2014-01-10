FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Sanofi reprices and extends 7 bln euro credit line
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 10, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Sanofi reprices and extends 7 bln euro credit line

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi has cut pricing and extended the maturity of an existing 7 billion euro ($9.51 billion)syndicated credit line, the company said in an email on Friday.

AA/A1 rated Sanofi has joined other highly-rated European companies such as French utility EDF and German consumer goods maker Henkel to take advantage of competitive loan market conditions to amend and extend existing credit facilities to lower pricing and lock in liquidity over a longer period of time.

Sanofi extended the maturity of its financing, the majority of which was due to mature in July 2017, to December 2018 and restated two one-year extension options.

The facility, which does not contain financial covenants or rating grid, has been repriced in line with current market conditions, the company said.

Pricing is likely to have come down considerably from the 45 basis points (bps) agreed on the original deal in 2010, banking sources said.

In December 2013, A+/Aa3 rated EDF extended the maturity of its existing 4 billion euro syndicated loan by three years and cut pricing to just 20 bps from 35 bps previously, while A/A2 rated Henkel repriced and refinanced two existing financings totalling 1.5 billion euros to bring pricing down to 22.5 bps, from 75 bps and 40 bps, previously. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.