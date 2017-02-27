FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi and Lonza to build biologics facility in Switzerland
February 27, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 6 months ago

Sanofi and Lonza to build biologics facility in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi and Switzerland's Lonza will invest 270 million euros ($285 million) to build a large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.

Pending regulatory approvals, the facility, which will be established through a 50-50 joint venture, will be located in Visp, Switzerland, Sanofi and Lonza said in a joint statement.

By contrast to most drugs that are chemically synthesized, many biologics are produced using living cells. They are seen as a promising answer in areas such as cardiovascular, neurology or cancer treatments.

$1 = 0.9471 euros Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely

