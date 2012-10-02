FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sanofi says Lyxumia diabetes drug studies positive
October 2, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sanofi says Lyxumia diabetes drug studies positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Lyxumia late-stage data show benefit in diabetics

* Drug will be filed in U.S. in December (Adds details)

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi’s Lyxumia experimental diabetes treatment can slow down the rate at which food passes and can reduce blood sugar levels after a meal when given in combination with other diabetes drugs, the drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lyxumia is one of several new medicines Sanofi is banking on to drive growth after patent losses on former top-selling drugs. The data from late-stage studies were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress in Berlin.

Sanofi wants to show Lyxumia, which is awaiting regulatory approval in Europe and will be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December, has an edge over similar drugs as it prepares to launch the product in a crowded diabetes market.

Lyxumia is part of a new class of diabetes treatments called GLP-1 analogues which prompt the body to release insulin when a diabetic’s blood sugar level climbs too high. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

