PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Wednesday its reorganisation project would have no impact on jobs as the French drugmaker plans to adopt a simplified structure centered around five global business units starting in January 2016.

The reorganisation implies “no staff reduction”, a company spokeswoman said after the anouncement made earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Editing by Matthias Blamont)