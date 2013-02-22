EU agency recommends Sanofi, Merck paediatric vaccine

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency recommended approval of Hexyon, a new 6-in-1 paediatric vaccine from Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a joint venture between Merck and Sanofi, the companies said on Friday.

The new vaccine protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.