PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi’s unit Merial said it has signed an agreement to buy the animal health business of India-based drugmaker Dosch Pharmaceuticals to boost its presence in a growing market.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2013, Sanofi said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)