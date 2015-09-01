FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi, Regeneron say new cholesterol drug data positive
September 1, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Sanofi, Regeneron say new cholesterol drug data positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday that a study into their new cholesterol-lowering drug, Praluent, showed promising results.

“In a new pooled analysis of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) patients ... Praluent significantly reduced bad cholesterol,” the French company said in a statement, referring to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

“This analysis included 1,257 HeFH patients, the largest group of HeFH patients ever studied in a Phase III programme. At week 24, when the primary efficacy endpoint was assessed, patients treated with Praluent had an average 56 percent greater reduction in LDL-C compared to placebo.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Praluent in July but limited its approved use to patients with a hereditary form of the condition and those with cardiovascular disease.

Praluent will compete with U.S. rival Amgen’s Repatha. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

