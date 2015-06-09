FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel backs Sanofi/Regeneron cholesterol drug
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

FDA panel backs Sanofi/Regeneron cholesterol drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - A new type of cholesterol-lowering drug made by Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals should be approved, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The panel voted 13-3 to approve the drug, Praluent, the first of a new type of LDL-lowering drug known as PCSK9 inhibitors. A second drug in the class, Amgen Inc’s Repatha, will be considered by the panel on Wednesday.

The FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.