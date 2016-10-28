FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA spurns Sanofi, Regeneron arthritis drug due to manufacturing lapses
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 6:55 PM / in a year

FDA spurns Sanofi, Regeneron arthritis drug due to manufacturing lapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve their experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis because of manufacturing deficiencies.

The companies, in a release, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified the deficiencies during a routine inspection of a Sanofi plant in France where the drug, sarilumab, is filled and finished, one of the last steps in the manufacturing process.

Sanofi said it had submitted a comprehensive correction plan to the FDA and is taking corrective actions.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chris Reese

