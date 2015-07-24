FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Sanofi/Regeneron cholesterol drug with limits
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves Sanofi/Regeneron cholesterol drug with limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a potent new cholesterol-lowering drug from Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday but limited its approved use to patients with a hereditary form of the condition and those with cardiovascular disease.

The FDA ruling came just hours after European regulators recommended approval for broader use of the drug in all patients with high cholesterol who are not able to bring it down despite taking maximal doses of statin. The Europeans also recommended it for patients who cannot tolerate statins.

The companies expect the drug to receive formal approval by the European Commision in late September. The Commission recently approved a rival drug made by Amgen Inc, Repatha. (Reporting by Toni Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.