PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi plans to continue buying back shares on an opportunistic basis this year, according to slides published on its website ahead of a presentation to analysts on Thursday.

The company repurchased a total of 822 million euros ($1.11 billion) worth of shares last year, according to the slides. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)