FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi posts slower Q2 drop, keeps 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 5:44 AM / 5 years ago

Sanofi posts slower Q2 drop, keeps 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi posted a slower-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit as growth in emerging markets and diabetes sales offset competition from cheap drug copies.

Sanofi also confirmed that 2012 earnings could drop between 12 and 15 percent due to the loss of top-selling drugs previously protected by patents.

In the three months to June 30, business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, dropped 9.6 percent to 1.94 billion euros ($2.35 billion), beating an average of 1.86 billion in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Sales in the quarter rose 6.2 percent to 8.87 billion euros, driven by emerging markets and double-digit growth in diabetes treatment Lantus, as well as the effect of the weaker euro. At constant exchange rates sales increased 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.