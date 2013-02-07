FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi Q4 profit falls 24 pct, growth to return in H2
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Sanofi Q4 profit falls 24 pct, growth to return in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sanofi reported a 24 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday and predicted growth would resume in the second half of 2013 once the impact of drug patent losses eases.

The French drugmaker said earnings in 2013 would be flat to 5 percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates and that it was on track to meet its mid-term targets.

Business net income, which excludes items such as amortisation and legal costs, declined 24.3 percent to 1.57 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the fourth quarter, the group said in a statement.

Sales in the period rose 0.2 percent to 8.53 billion euros as the impact from austerity measures in Europe and generic competition offset favourable currency moves and growth from rare disease unit Genzyme.

Sanofi was expected to post quarterly business net income of 1.54 billion euros on sales of 8.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.