Sanofi pledges stable 2016 earnings despite headwinds
February 9, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi pledges stable 2016 earnings despite headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sanofi reported lower fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, hurt by declining sales in key divisions such as diabetes, oncology and prescription drugs, but said it expected 2016 earnings per share to be stable.

The French drugmaker said fourth-quarter business net income fell 13.5 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.71 billion euros ($1.92 billion). Total sales dropped 1.6 percent to 9.28 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters in partnership with Inquiry Financial had on average been expecting business net profit of 1.69 billion euros and net sales of 9.34 billion. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Noelle Mennella; Editing by James Regan)

