#Healthcare
November 18, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Sanofi draws up candidate shortlist for top job -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sanofi is drawing up a shortlist of candidates for the post of chief executive to replace Chris Viehbacher, ousted by the board last month, a source close to the French drugmaker told Reuters.

Sanofi’s board met earlier on Tuesday and chose director Jean-Rene Fourtou to lead the appointments and governance committee that will be tasked with reviewing the shortlist and selecting the new CEO, the source said.

Fourtou will replace Serge Weinberg, who will focus on his dual role of group chairman and interim CEO, the source added.

Sanofi declined to comment.

The drugmaker said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that it had named Bonnie Bassler, a molecular biology professor, as an independent member of its board of directors. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

