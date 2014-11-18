Sanofi adds molecular biology expert Bonnie Bassler to board

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday it had nominated Bonnie Bassler, a molecular biology professor, as an independent member of its board of directors.

Bassler, who chairs Princeton University’s department of molecular biology, also serves on panels for various organizations including the National Academies of Sciences, United States National Institutes of Health and the American Society for Microbiology, Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi’s board had been expected to name a new director after Thierry Desmarest resigned last month to focus on his role as chairman of Total. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)