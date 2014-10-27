FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi board says CEO succession not on meeting agenda
October 27, 2014

Sanofi board says CEO succession not on meeting agenda

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sanofi’s board of directors said Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher’s succession was not on the agenda of a meeting scheduled later on Monday after Les Echos newspaper reported that the board may address the subject.

“Like any board of a publicly traded company, from time to time Sanofi’s board meets in non-executive sessions to discuss a wide range of issues,” the board said in a statement.

“Sanofi confirmed that this ordinary board meeting is mainly dedicated to the review of the quarterly results and there is no agenda item regarding the succession of Chris Viehbacher.”

Shares in Sanofi, which were down as much as 0.5 percent, erased their losses and were up 0.5 percent after the board’s statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

