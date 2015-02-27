FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi diabetes drug Toujeo wins European green light
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Sanofi diabetes drug Toujeo wins European green light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi’s new Toujeo diabetes drug has been recommended for approval in Europe, two days after being cleared to go on sale in the United States, regulators said on Friday.

The positive decision from a committee of experts at the European Medicines Agency had been expected and will pave the way for the long-lasting insulin product to go on sale soon in Sanofi’s chosen first European markets of Germany and Britain.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

Toujeo is a more potent follow-up to the Sanofi’s top-selling Lantus drug, which accounts for a fifth of the company’s sales. Sanofi is hoping to convert patients to Toujeo as Lantus faces loss of patient protection.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
