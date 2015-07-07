FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watchdog urges FDA to revoke approval of Genzyme surgical implant
July 7, 2015

Watchdog urges FDA to revoke approval of Genzyme surgical implant

July 7 (Reuters) - Consumer watchdog Public Citizen said it petitioned the U.S. health regulators to withdraw approval of Sanofi SA’s Seprafilm and order a recall, saying the surgical implant has been associated with side effects including death.

Seprafilm, developed by Genzyme, is used to reduce abnormal internal scarring following surgery, by separating tissues and organs while they heal. The anti-adhesion barrier device was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1996.

Genzyme was bought by Sanofi in 2011. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

