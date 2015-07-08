FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi continues work on two potential malaria treatments
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 8, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi continues work on two potential malaria treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi will carry out further clinical trials of two potential malaria treatments developed in a partnership with non-profit organisation Medicines for Malaria.

The two sides, which have been working together since May 2011, said Wednesday that they were extending their collaboration.

The two potential treatments - OZ439/Piperaquine and OZ439/Ferroquine - are single, fixed-dose combination therapies independent of artemisin. The former will begin phase 2B trials this summer, and the latter’s have already begun.

Sanofi and the nonprofit organisation will decide together whether to continue development of the drugs after the trials. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.