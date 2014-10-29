Sanofi to hold special board meeting on management structure - source

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday at 0700 GMT to examine the French drugmaker’s management structure, a source close to Sanofi told Reuters.

Representatives for Sanofi were not immediately reachable for comment outside of regular business hours.

Sanofi Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher had been unable to say on Tuesday whether he had the support of his board after the company’s chairman declined to clarify his future during a meeting the previous day. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)