FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi, Regeneron eczema drug gets FDA fast-track designation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi, Regeneron eczema drug gets FDA fast-track designation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had designated their dupilumab drug as “breakthrough therapy” in the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a chronic form of eczema, granting the product a fast-track development and review process.

Dupilumab is also being studied in the treatment of asthma and chronic sinusitis with nasal polyps and is seen by both companies and financial analysts as a potential blockbuster.

It is one of the new medicines Sanofi will discuss at an investor day later on Thursday - an event likely to be overshadowed by uncertainties about the company’s future after the summary dismissal of its chief executive last month. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.