FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi posts positive results for drug in chronic sinusitis
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi posts positive results for drug in chronic sinusitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron on Tuesday unveiled positive mid-stage trial results for their experimental drug dupilumab in patients with chronic sinusitis with nasal polyps.

In a Phase IIa trial, the injectable drug met all primary and secondary endpoints in affected patients who did not respond to intranasal corticosteroids, Sanofi said in a statement.

Dupilumab is also being tested by the drugmakers against two other allergic conditions - atopic dermatitis and asthma.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.