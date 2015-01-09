FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi, Regeneron announce positive trials of cholesterol drug
January 9, 2015

Sanofi, Regeneron announce positive trials of cholesterol drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical groups Sanofi and Regeneron announced on Friday that two clinical trials showed that a monthly dose of experimental drug alirocumab was effective in patients with high cholesterol.

In both trials, the drug administered every four weeks “met their primary efficacy endpoints”, the companies said.

“In the new monthly dosing trials...the mean percent reduction in LDL-C from baseline was consistent with that seen in previous phase 3 trials evaluating alirocumab every other week dosing,” said Bill Sasiela, a Regeneron executive, in a statement.

Reporting by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
