Sanofi, Regeneron announce positive trials of cholesterol drug

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical groups Sanofi and Regeneron announced on Friday that two clinical trials showed that a monthly dose of experimental drug alirocumab was effective in patients with high cholesterol.

In both trials, the drug administered every four weeks “met their primary efficacy endpoints”, the companies said.

“In the new monthly dosing trials...the mean percent reduction in LDL-C from baseline was consistent with that seen in previous phase 3 trials evaluating alirocumab every other week dosing,” said Bill Sasiela, a Regeneron executive, in a statement.