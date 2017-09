PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency has agreed to review an application by Sanofi and Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug alirocumab, the pharmaceutical groups said in a statement.

The drug, for which the companies have proposed the market name Praluent, has also been under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since the fourth quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)