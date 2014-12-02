FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
December 2, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi gets US approval for use of Priftin drug in latent TB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its Priftin (rifapentine) drug in combination with isoniazid (INH) for a new indication, in the treatment of latent tuberculosis infection.

The oral drug, first approved in the United States in 1998 to treat active pulmonary TB, can now be prescribed to patients over two years old and at high risk of developing the disease.

Sanofi said it was exploring the drug’s potential for regulatory approval in other countries.

According to the World Health Organization, 9 million people fell sick with TB in 2013 and 1.5 million died from the disease.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
