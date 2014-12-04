FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi declines comment on US kickback allegation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 4, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi declines comment on US kickback allegation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sanofi declined to comment on Thursday on media reports that a lawsuit filed in the United States by a former employee alleges that the French drugmaker paid $34 million in kickbacks for doctors, pharmacies and hospitals to order its diabetes treatments.

CNBC said that a suit filed in Newark, New Jersey, targeted several Sanofi executives including former chief executive Chris Viehbacher, who was sacked following a board dispute on Oct. 29 after six years at the helm.

The CNBC report said Diane Ponte, 53, claims she reviewed contracts that were intended to fund kickbacks.

Ponte was fired in September, after allegedly suffering retaliation for bringing the scheme to light, CNBC said.

A Sanofi spokesman said in an e-mail on Thursday that the company doesn’t comment on litigation. Viehbacher could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company said last month its diabetes business, which includes Lantus, the world’s most prescribed insulin and the firm’s top-selling drug, is set to post little or no growth through 2018. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.