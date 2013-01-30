CORRECTED-Sanofi expects FDA decision on Lemtrada in H2 2013

(Corrects to show that it is the European Medecines Agency that is due to give an opinion in the second quarter)

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rule on its application for a new multiple sclerosis treatment called Lemtrada by the second half of this year.

The drug, which was developed by Sanofi subsidiary Genzyme, has already been submitted for review by the European Medecines Agency.

In a statement, the French drugmaker also said that an expert committee at EMA was expected to give its opinion on the medicine in the second quarter of 2013.