Sanofi suspends JAK2 agent clinical trials
November 18, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Sanofi suspends JAK2 agent clinical trials

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - French drugs group Sanofi said on Monday it had decide to halt all clinical trials and cancel plans for regulatory filings with its investigational JAK2 inhibitor, fedratinib.

Following a thorough risk-benefit analysis, including consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), study investigators, independent expert neurologists and neuro-radiologists, Sanofi determined that the risk to patient safety outweighed the benefit that fedratinib would bring to patients, the statement said.

