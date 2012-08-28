FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi's Genzyme recalls kidney transplant rejection drug
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Sanofi's Genzyme recalls kidney transplant rejection drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said Sanofi’s rare disease division, Genzyme, voluntarily recalled nine lots of its drug Thymoglobulin, which treats transplant rejection in kidney transplant patients.

The recall was initiated on Aug. 2 when one lot of the drug failed a periodic stability test, a study to check the shelf life of a drug within specified conditions.

“Genzyme has not identified any new safety risk to patients who have received Thymoglobulin from the implicated lot numbers, and there are no confirmed safety issues directly associated with the stability failure,” U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a recall notice on its website.

The raw material used to produce Thymoglobulin was considered the cause of change in the shelf life of the drug.

Additional lots, manufactured with comparable quality of the raw material, are also being recalled due to the potential risk of a stability failure.

Shares of France-based Sanofi were trading slightly down at 65.31 euros on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.