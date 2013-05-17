FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi says myelofibrosis treatment study positive
May 17, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Sanofi says myelofibrosis treatment study positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage Phase III trial of a drug designed to treat myelofibrosis led to positive results.

Myelofibrosis is a rare, life-threatening condition that involves abnormal blood cell production and scarring in the bone marrow.

“Patients with myelofibrosis in advanced stages are desperately ill and in need of treatments that will improve their outcomes,” Debasish Roychowdhury, head of Sanofi Oncology, said in a statement on Friday.

“Now we are planning regulatory filings with authorities to make this medicine available for patients.”

Rare disease treatments are among Sanofi’s key focuses following the acquisition of U.S. biotech Genzyme as its sales are hit by generic competition and European austerity measures. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)

