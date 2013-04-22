Sanofi infant vaccine gets EU approval

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French drug maker Sanofi SA said on Monday the European Commission has approved its primary and booster vaccine for infants from six weeks of age.

The vaccine protects infants against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), Hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B.

The new vaccine will be commercialized by Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, under the brand name Hexyon in Western Europe and Hexacima in Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)