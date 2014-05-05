FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi says Shan5 vaccine approved for purchase by UN agencies
#Healthcare
May 5, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi says Shan5 vaccine approved for purchase by UN agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said the World Health Organisation had given its Shan5 paediatric vaccine “prequalification status”, allowing the vaccine to be bought by United Nations agencies including UNICEF.

Shan5, which is made in partnership with Indian biotechnology company Shantha, was approved for sale in India in March.

The vaccine protects young children from diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib and hepatitis B. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

