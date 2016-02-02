FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi launches zika virus vaccine R&D project 
#Healthcare
February 2, 2016 / 6:16 AM / in 2 years

Sanofi launches zika virus vaccine R&D project 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has launched a vaccine research and development project targeting prevention of the Zika virus.

As Sanofi led the vaccine field for viruses in the same family as Zika virus (ZIKV), with licensed vaccines against Yellow Fever, Japanese Encephalitis and, most recently, Dengue , it could leverage that experience in the hunt for a Zika vaccine, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

