Sanoma's Belgium executive leaving ahead of restructuring

HELSINKI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Finnish media company Sanoma said it was replacing the chief executive of its Belgian operations which it plans to overhaul amid a fall in magazine sales.

Sanoma, hit by a shift from print publications to digital media, said its business in Belgium was under a “strategic review” for changes and that its chief, Aime Van Hecke, would be leaving.

In Belgium, Sanoma publishes around 50 magazine titles and owns part of a TV company SBS Belgium. The company recently announced a plan to reduce tens of Dutch magazine titles and up to 570 jobs. [ID: nL5N0IL0S2] (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)