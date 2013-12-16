FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanoma's Belgium executive leaving ahead of restructuring
December 16, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Sanoma's Belgium executive leaving ahead of restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Finnish media company Sanoma said it was replacing the chief executive of its Belgian operations which it plans to overhaul amid a fall in magazine sales.

Sanoma, hit by a shift from print publications to digital media, said its business in Belgium was under a “strategic review” for changes and that its chief, Aime Van Hecke, would be leaving.

In Belgium, Sanoma publishes around 50 magazine titles and owns part of a TV company SBS Belgium. The company recently announced a plan to reduce tens of Dutch magazine titles and up to 570 jobs. [ID: nL5N0IL0S2] (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

